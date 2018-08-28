Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - UPDATE: Metro Police have taken a man into custody without incident following a barricade in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood Tuesday.

The man had barricaded himself inside a car and was believed to be armed. Several neighbors were evacuated and Bozarth Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The incident took place in the 7200 block of Breakfast Hill Street near N. Hualapai Way and Farm Road.

According to police, they responded to the neighborhood on a domestic call after a woman reported her partner had pointed a gun at her. When police arrived at the scene, the alleged suspect had barricaded himself inside a car and was refusing to leave the vehicle.