Police: Father lost daughter during overnight alcohol run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he lost his daughter while making a run to the store for alcohol.

According to Metro Police, the man went to a 7-11 at Charleston and Rancho around midnight to buy booze. But he left when his card was declined. The clerk called 911 when the man returned two hours later to ask if anyone in the store had seen his 4-year-old daughter.

When police arrived, they found the man in the parking lot of a nearby Smith’s grocery store, searching for the little girl. Patrol officers and K9 took over the search.

Officers found the girl sleeping between two power boxes near the shopping center. The father was arrested and the girl was taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.