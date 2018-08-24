Photo released of mother charged with murder, child's body found in duffel bag Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAS VEGAS - UPDATE: The mother of a girl whose body was found in a duffel bag Thursday night is identified as 29-year-old Aisha Thomas, according to Metro Police.

She is currently booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder, theft and making a false statement.

According to her court records, she had failed to appear in court on a theft charge and there was a warrant for her arrest. She is also facing a charge of making a false statement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Metro officers made a gruesome discovery Thursday night, finding the body of a small child stuffed into a duffel bag inside a family's closet on the city's east side. They are treating the death as a murder investigation.

It began as a missing person case. A woman told police she was walking with her four children from an apartment to a grocery store at Lake Mead Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard when her 3-year-old daughter walked away around 9 p.m. Thursday. The woman told police she was on her phone when she lost track of the girl.

However, the woman's story began to fall apart during the investigation, according to Metro homicide detective, Lt. Ray Spencer. Police searched the woman's apartment, where Spencer said officers found a bag, which contained garbage bags and the remains of a small child inside.

"(The remains) are believed to be possibly the missing three-year-old child," said Spencer. "That has not been confirmed but we do have the body of a very small child who matches the description of a missing child."

Police did not release the name of the girl's mother, but said she was taken into custody for questioning in the death. Three other children - all under the age of three - were taken into protective custody.

"Right now mom is the suspect," said Spencer. "It's very preliminary at this point."

The girl's father was arrested earlier this week during a domestic violence call. Spencer said police responded to that same apartment and arrested the father on outstanding warrants.

Metro Police confirmed Child Protective Services were called to the home last year to investigate another call, but could not describe the nature of that incident.

Spencer said it has been three or four days since anyone last saw the missing girl.