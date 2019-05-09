Police identify driver who struck Metro officer with vehicle, left scene

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The driver who, police say, intentionally hit a Metro police motorcycle officer has been identified as William Vinson, 22, according to Metro Police.

The officer had made a traffic stop on Vinson Wednesday morning near D Street and Jackson Avenue near downtown Las Vegas. Police said, Vinson put his Merecedes SUV into reverse, hit the officer and left the scene.

The officer suffered minor injuries. Vinson was arrested later Wednesday afternoon. He is facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, battery by strangulation to commit sexual assualt and grand larceny.

Some of the charges are related to a woman who was in the car with Vinson.