Police locate vehicle in hit-and-run that left woman critically injured while walking dog

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police have located the car that struck a 32-year-old woman walking her dog on Sunday. The woman was critically injured and the dog euthanized due to its injuries. Video shows the driver speeding away.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. near the area of West Carey Avenue and Lexington Street, near Martin Luther King Boulevard. The crash was captured on video which was released by police. The car can be seen leaving the roadway and hitting the woman and her dog on the sidewalk.”

“This is a car that became out of control driving recklessly down West Carey. They do not believe this is intentional at all because of the way the vehicle was, the evidence on the scene, the vehicle was sliding before it even came close to this victim,” said North Las Vegas Police Officer Eric Leavitt.

The dog may have been trying to protect the woman, Leavitt added. The video shows what appears to be the dog pulling the owner who isn’t aware of the danger behind her.

“The dog heard what was coming and was trying to get away,” Levitt said. “That’s probably one of the reasons why she’s alive at this point.”

Police say the gold four-door Saturn was located a few miles from the crash scene after receiving several tips from the public. The car was found late Sunday night near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police are thanking the community for their tips. Police must now figure out who was driving the car.

“This video is going to help us solve this crime. We’ve already found this car. We’re getting tips on who, what, when, where and why,” Leavitt said.

The victim’s name has not been released yet. She underwent surgery Monday morning. She has head and spinal injuries, along with broken bones and fractures.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call North Las Vegas Police Department’s Traffic Bureau at 9702) 633-1017, ext. 5116 or, to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.