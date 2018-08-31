Police: Person arrested for DUI in rollover on Fort Apache between Russell, 215
A person is facing DUI charges in the rollover crash that occurred in the 9200 Block of West Russell Road Friday morning.
According to Metro Police, the suspect impaired driver crashed into a vehicle and that driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
.@LVMPD investigating crash on W. Russell in between S. Jerry Tarkanian Way by 215 & S. Fort Apache Rd. Driver taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Part of Russell Road is closed as well as the 215 off ramp onto S. Jerry Tarkanian Way. #8NN pic.twitter.com/xMWCxW7Ccx— Cristen Drummond (@cristendrummond) August 31, 2018
The driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is yellow tape up by the Gramercy on Russell Rd. as @LVMPD investigates the crash. #8NN pic.twitter.com/BRwTdxnkgA— Cristen Drummond (@cristendrummond) August 31, 2018
Russell Road will be closed to through traffic between Fort Apache and I-215 for several hours.
.@LVMPD redirecting traffic heading West on Russell Road to Jerry Tarkanian Way and 215 South. Some cars are also making a U-turn. #8NN pic.twitter.com/IpCaOque7G— Cristen Drummond (@cristendrummond) August 31, 2018
More Stories
-
There was a big celebration held in downtown Las Vegas Thursday to…
-
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is looking into a recent trend:…
-
From wildfires on Mount Charleston, and flooding in the valley, to…