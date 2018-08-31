Local News

Police: Person arrested for DUI in rollover on Fort Apache between Russell, 215

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 07:39 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 10:30 AM PDT

A person is facing DUI charges in the rollover crash that occurred in the 9200 Block of West Russell Road Friday morning.

According to Metro Police, the suspect impaired driver crashed into a vehicle and that driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

 

The driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.  

Russell Road will be closed to through traffic between Fort Apache and I-215 for several hours.  

