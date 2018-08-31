A person is facing DUI charges in the rollover crash that occurred in the 9200 Block of West Russell Road Friday morning.

According to Metro Police, the suspect impaired driver crashed into a vehicle and that driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

.@LVMPD investigating crash on W. Russell in between S. Jerry Tarkanian Way by 215 & S. Fort Apache Rd. Driver taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Part of Russell Road is closed as well as the 215 off ramp onto S. Jerry Tarkanian Way. #8NN pic.twitter.com/xMWCxW7Ccx — Cristen Drummond (@cristendrummond) August 31, 2018

The driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is yellow tape up by the Gramercy on Russell Rd. as @LVMPD investigates the crash. #8NN pic.twitter.com/BRwTdxnkgA — Cristen Drummond (@cristendrummond) August 31, 2018

Russell Road will be closed to through traffic between Fort Apache and I-215 for several hours.