Police release photo of woman accused of killing her toddler
LAS VEGAS - The 21-year-old mother facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of her 2-year-old son has been moved from the hospital to Clark County Detention Center.
Metro Police released the booking photo of Christina Moya, 21, who had been recovering in the hospital from self-inflicted stab wounds.
Her son, who was identified as 2-year-old Martin Velaquez, was killed on Feb. 25.
According to the arrest report, family members say Moya was suffering from depression and left a note saying she intended to take her life, as well as her son's.
Steve Seroka, Ward 2 Las Vegas City councilman resigns, from position
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned from his position as a Las Vegas City Councilman.
According to a tweet on Twitter from the City of Las Vegas, Seroka's resignation is effective immediately.
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned effective immediately. It’s now up to the City Council to decide whether to call a special election or appoint someone to fill the rest of the term. pic.twitter.com/QBvnaq9FQq — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 5, 2019Read the Full Article
-
Legislative bill would recognize neon as Nevada's state element
Neon has proven to be a very important and a storied part of Nevada's history -- in particular, in Las Vegas.
So important that there's a bill that would name neon as Nevada's official "state element."
AB182 is one of the shortest bills. It's only five lines but supporters say the bill honors neon's vast contribution to our state.Read the Full Article
-
I-Team: Lawmakers hear testimony on cameras in classrooms with special needs students
Nevada lawmakers are considering putting cameras in classrooms with special needs students. It's a story the I-Team has been following as parents share their stories.
Many of the special needs children are autistic and non-verbal which means they can't tell their parents what may have happened to them in school.
But not everyone is on board with this proposed law.Read the Full Article
