Police release photo of woman accused of killing her toddler

LAS VEGAS - The 21-year-old mother facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of her 2-year-old son has been moved from the hospital to Clark County Detention Center.

Metro Police released the booking photo of Christina Moya, 21, who had been recovering in the hospital from self-inflicted stab wounds.

Her son, who was identified as 2-year-old Martin Velaquez, was killed on Feb. 25.

According to the arrest report, family members say Moya was suffering from depression and left a note saying she intended to take her life, as well as her son's.