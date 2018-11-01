UPDATE: Missing girls found safe

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH LAS VEGAS - UPDATE: All three juveniles were located safe and sound at a residence in Las Vegas.

ORIGINAL: North Las Vegas police are looking for three girls who went trick-or-treating Wednesday night and never returned to their foster home.

The missing girls are:

15-year-old J'Moni Moorhead 5'7", 180 lbs, red hair in long braids Last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans

10-month-old J'Ariee Hartt Last seen wearing a ladybug costume

10-year-old Justice Hartt 4'9", 80 lbs, black hair in ponytail Last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeve shirt and white pants



J'Moni and Justice are sisters, J'Ariee is J'Moni's daughter. Justice has Downs Syndrome.

Police say the three boarded a bus near Craig and Lamb Wednesday evening around 4 p.m. They were headed to meet other people near Rainbow and Cactus in Las Vegas, and did not come back.

Police say the girls have lived at their current foster home for only a few weeks, and may be staying with other friends or relatives right now.

Anyone with information about the girls' whereabouts is urged to call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111.