Police seeking 2 suspects in 2016 homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are seeking help in locating two suspects in the shooting death of a man in 2016.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of Victor and Jordan Delgado. The photos released by police are from a previous arrest.

According to Metro Police, 28-year-old Daniel Villanueva was shot to death on Oct. 13, 2016 in business parking lot in the 6600 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard, near N. Hollywood Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Homicide at (702) 828-3521 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.