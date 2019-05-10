Police: Stepfather of missing girl changed story
Police in a suburb of Houston say a Texas man who reported his 4-year-old stepdaughter missing Saturday repeatedly changed his story during initial interviews.
Houston police say Darion Vence told investigators Maleah Davis was abducted more than 24-hours earlier by men in a pickup truck who knocked him out but then let him and his 2-year-old son go.
But Vence was first interviewed by Sugar Land police, and a spokesman for that city’s department says his account “changed several times.”
Houston police are leading the investigation. They say it is ongoing and that they don’t identify “persons of interest or suspects unless charges are filed.”
A phone message requesting comment left at a number listed for Vence was not immediately returned.
Sugar Land is about 22 miles (35.4 kilometers) southwest of Houston.
Fire destroys home during lightning storm
Fire destroyed a south valley home late Thursday night, at the same time thunder and lightning rumbled across Southern Nevada.
Clark County Firefighters could not immediately say if lightning was the blame for the fire on Skipping Stone Lane, near Pebble and Las Vegas Boulevard. One person inside the house was able to escape without injuries.
Buttigieg to headline LGBTQ event in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, will give the keynote address at the Human Rights Campaign's 14th Annual Las Vegas Gala Saturday night at Caesars Palace. The event benefits the HRC, the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights group.
The HRC gala is expected to include celebrities and other politicians, including Democratic Rep. Dina Titus and Nevada State Attorney General Aaron Ford. Stephanie Stallworth, director of public affairs at Cox Communications, will be honored with the Alley for Equality Award.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is the first openly gay candidate to run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. The first openly gay major-party candidate was Fred Karger, who ran for the Republican nomination in 2012. Buttigieg announced he is gay in 2015, and married Christian Glezman in 2018.
I-Team: Clark County asbestos could be dangerous for off-roaders
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Geologists from UNLV have confirmed some unsettling suspicions, namely, that an estimated one million acres in Clark County has asbestos in the rocks and soil.
Naturally-occurring asbestos was first found in the ground in Clark County in 2013.
Since then, the same scientists have proven that asbestos exists in 20 percent of the land in Clark County, including acreage that is designated for off-road recreation, an activity that will kick up clouds of dust that are filled with asbestos fibers.
