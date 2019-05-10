Police: Stepfather of missing girl changed story Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Police: Stepfather of missing girl changed story prev next

Police in a suburb of Houston say a Texas man who reported his 4-year-old stepdaughter missing Saturday repeatedly changed his story during initial interviews.

Houston police say Darion Vence told investigators Maleah Davis was abducted more than 24-hours earlier by men in a pickup truck who knocked him out but then let him and his 2-year-old son go.

But Vence was first interviewed by Sugar Land police, and a spokesman for that city’s department says his account “changed several times.”

Houston police are leading the investigation. They say it is ongoing and that they don’t identify “persons of interest or suspects unless charges are filed.”

A phone message requesting comment left at a number listed for Vence was not immediately returned.

Sugar Land is about 22 miles (35.4 kilometers) southwest of Houston.