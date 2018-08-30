Police warn social media can escalate dangerous situations Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAS VEGAS - The two hours leading up to Saturday's deadly police shooting in a west Las Vegas neighborhood were broadcast live on Facebook.

But is filming these intense situations on your phone, and putting them online, safe to do?

It's happening more and more often where witnesses are filming police as they handle chaotic situations.

There was also cell phone video from Friday's officer-involved shooting where a man was shot after he allegedly stabbed two women on a bus.

Police want the community to know -- the consequences can be dangerous.

The tense moments leading up to Saturday's officer-involved shooting were all caught on Facebook Live. Part of the video showed neighbors in the middle of it all.

Metro is making it clear that when witnesses broadcast something like that, it can inflame an already volatile scenario.

"What is more important? Displaying an intense situation on social media, or being socially responsible?" Metro Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank said.

"If I have to keep turning like that, that doesn't help me," said Dave Shepherd, retired FBI agent.

Security expert and retired FBI agent Dave Shepherd says an officer's safety can be jeopardized if they have to turn away from the situation they're handling.

"If they have to pay too much attention and take their eyes off of the subject to worry about somebody from the crowd that's getting closer, that causes some problems and creates more challenges for law enforcement."

All because of someone's drive to document.

"They don't want to get diverted to watch you because you are sneaking up to try to get closer to try to take a picture," Shepherd said.

A bystander also filmed video of Friday's officer-involved shooting. They followed along as the incident unfolded which can be dangerous for them.

"We have to worry about the safety of people as well," Shepherd said. "We don't want them to get hurt while they're sitting there trying to watch."

Shepherd says video from witnesses can sometimes be helpful in solving a case or police training.

"At the same time, don't get involved too much where you're creating a hazard for the law enforcement people," he said.

Shepherd adds there's no rule against filming these encounters but everyone should just use their common sense before pulling out a phone.

He also says if you get too close to police and interfere with the scene, you could get arrested for obstruction of justice.