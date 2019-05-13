Project Neon expected to finish this summer

Project Neon almost finished

Nevada's largest highway project is almost done.

Project Neon is 96 percent complete and on track to be finished by mid-July.

It has made the area around the Spaghetti Bowl safer, and will ultimately cut down on commute time and costs for drivers.

"We anticipate that upon completion, Project Neon will product a 30% savings in travel time that results in roughly $110 million economic impact on the community. That's less time stuck in traffic, more time recreating, and working, and people living their lives," said Tony Illia from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT has also other projects it's expected to start, like the new change on I-15 through the resort corridor. One lane will be open to general traffic, and the other will be HOV only.