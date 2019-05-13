Project Neon expected to finish this summer
LAS VEGAS - LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Nevada's largest highway project is almost done.
Project Neon is 96 percent complete and on track to be finished by mid-July.
It has made the area around the Spaghetti Bowl safer, and will ultimately cut down on commute time and costs for drivers.
"We anticipate that upon completion, Project Neon will product a 30% savings in travel time that results in roughly $110 million economic impact on the community. That's less time stuck in traffic, more time recreating, and working, and people living their lives," said Tony Illia from the Nevada Department of Transportation.
NDOT has also other projects it's expected to start, like the new change on I-15 through the resort corridor. One lane will be open to general traffic, and the other will be HOV only.
More Local News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Doris Day, the honey-voiced singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and '60s and among the most popular screen actresses in history, has died. She was 97.
The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed Day died early Monday at her Carmel Valley, California, home. The foundation said she was surrounded by close friends.
"Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia, resulting in her death," the foundation said in an emailed statement.Read the Full Article
-
METRO: Mother intentionally drowned 2-year-old daughter in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas police have released further details surrounding the May 11 drowning of a 2-year-old girl in the 2800 block of North Walnut Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue.
LVMPD Homicide detectives say arriving officers found the unresponsive child floating in a bathtub. The officers took the child out of the bathtub and started to perform CPR. Medical personnel transported the child to UMC Trauma where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives determined the victim had been placed into the bathtub by her mother Linette Boedicker (44), also known as Linette Warrichaiet.Read the Full Article
-
CCSD educators vote to authorize a strike
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- In an overwhelming demonstration of support, CCEA members voted to authorize a strike for the 2019-2020 school year if the Clark County School District carries out threats of budget cuts due to lack of funding from the State during the current Legislative Session.
During a five day period, over 5,000 teachers participated and voted by a 78% margin to authorize a strike.
“We are hopeful that the Governor and Democrats and Republicans will work to ensure our students and educators receive the adequate funding we need in our schools now. Educators are at the tipping point and will not start another school year with larger class sizes, fewer resources, and another salary freeze. If funds reach our schools and educators, there will be no strike. If not, then we will be forced to strike until those funds are secured,” said Vikki Courtney, President of CCEA.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW