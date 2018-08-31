Proposed ordinance wants to ban pigeon feeding in Las Vegas Video

LAS VEGAS - The City of Las Vegas may try to ban people from feeding wild pigeons. The proposed ordinance mirrors the City of Henderson as well as Clark County's law which passed last year.

But the draft is causing mixed emotions for some bird lovers.

The Las Vegas City Council plans to discuss the ordinance that will possibly ban people from feeding wild pigeons in public and on their own private property.

However, not everyone is a fan of the measure.

"Somebody has to help them you know because if you don't they'll perish, said Isiah Dawson, a Las Vegas resident who likes to feed the pigeons.

Visiting Lorenzi Park and feeding the pigeons is part of Dawson's daily routine.

Cristen Drummond, Reporter: "Why do you like to feed the birds?"

Isiah Dawson: "Because I feel like this; I feel like they're all part of God's creatures and they deserve to eat just like anybody else."

But simple kind gestures of feeding the pigeons causes the birds to flock in one area, which can cause a nuisance. At times, some of the birds even bother people taking a stroll around the park.

"I don't really like them," said Eica Hetzel, a park goer. "They're always in the way and then they poop everywhere."

The proposed bill wants to make it a public nuisance if a person encourages the lingering, roosting or congregating of wild pigeons by providing food.

Councilwoman Michele Fiore sponsors the bill, and in a statement sent to 8 News NOW she said, "the reason for the ordinance is that we had many complaints from residents about the health hazards and maintenance issues that pigeons bring to neighborhoods."

"They're absolutely a nuisance," said David Kanellis, the operations officer for Airborne Wildlife Control Service. "It's a manmade problem in the city."

Airborne Wildlife Control Service focuses on removing pigeons from properties.

Kanellis said the birds could be a health hazard.

"They're everywhere," Kanellis said. "It's the fecal matter they leave behind that can basically impact people with immune compromised systems."

However, the threat of getting sick doesn't bother Dawson.

"They need a little help too," he said.

A draft of this bill is on the agenda to go before the Las Vegas City Council next week, but a final vote won't likely happen until sometime in October.

The bill proposes a fine of up to $1,000 for offenders or jail time up to six months. The ordinance will not impact people with permits to keep the animals as pets.

