Raiders announce AEG Facilities to manage Las Vegas Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — AEG Facilities will manage the Las Vegas Stadium being built for the NFL’s relocated Raiders and UNLV football.

The 65,000-seat stadium is scheduled to open in 2020. The cost of the new stadium is $1.8 billion, and is partially funded by taxpayers.

AEG Facilities is a stand-along division of the live-entertainment company. The company will be responsible for handling the pre-opening functions, the grand opening, hiring and training employees, event operations, ticketing and security.

AEG, which is based in Los Angeles owns, operates or consults with more than 150 facilities in the U.S. and overseas.