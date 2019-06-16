Breaking News
Barricade situation closes area near Jones and Vegas Drive

8 news now sports

Raiders, Golden Knights face-off in charity softball game

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Battle for Vegas Charity Softball Game features two all-star teams of professional athletes, celebrities and media personalities to “battle” it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights for a good cause. 

Team captains Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith and former Raider and Hall-of-Fame RB Marcus Allen battled it out to benefit The Tyler Robinson Foundation. 

The game took place today at the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin and featured stars such as Deryk Engelland, William Karlsson, Brandon Marshall, Trent Brown, Imagine Dragons, Shane Victorino and more. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories