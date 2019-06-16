Raiders, Golden Knights face-off in charity softball game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Battle for Vegas Charity Softball Game features two all-star teams of professional athletes, celebrities and media personalities to “battle” it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights for a good cause.

Team captains Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith and former Raider and Hall-of-Fame RB Marcus Allen battled it out to benefit The Tyler Robinson Foundation.

The game took place today at the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin and featured stars such as Deryk Engelland, William Karlsson, Brandon Marshall, Trent Brown, Imagine Dragons, Shane Victorino and more.