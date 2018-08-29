Raiders parking plans showcases 4 possible offsite locations Video

LAS VEGAS - Ever since the inception of the Raiders' stadium, one of the main questions on the mind of people has been, where will fans park?

However, on Tuesday the Raiders revealed their parking plan which includes four offsite locations.

The plan calls for off-site parking at the following four locations:

These sites would create 9,625 to 11,925 parking spaces off-site. There are another 2,375 - 2,725 stadium parking spaces on-site, bringing the total of spaces to 12,000 to 14,650 spaces available for NFL games or other big events to the 65,000 seat stadium.

Shuttle buses would transport patrons from the off-site parking areas.

Proposed Raiders Parking Plan

The plan notes it does not include more than 25,000 existing parking spaces at nearby businesses where patrons may choose to park or parking at resorts.

The team and the developer will present this first parking proposal to Clark County Commissioners next Wednesday.

Chairman Steve Sisolak says changes will be needed.

"There's some issues that we still have," said Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chairman. "Obviously, we still have the rideshare, we need a little bit more definitive what the rest of it is in terms of the rideshare. Right now, it looks like the monorail extension is kind of stalled, I don't know if it's on pause, if that's going to be an option. I'm very concerned about protecting the parking garages on the east side of I-15, behind Mandalay Bay and Excalibur and Luxor for MGM. I mean those are their spaces and we can't count on those."

Public transit and shuttle service would be provided from the four proposed parking locations.

The parking report draft done by Kimley-Horn and Associates, also states the stadium is being designed to accommodate a large number of ridesharing vehicles, such as Uber and Lyft.

However, accommodating the traffic in the area will require some road improvements, which are expenses the Raiders franchise doesn't plan on covering. With that said, most of the projects have been planned before the stadium was even a thought, so they will just be moved up in the project timetable.

