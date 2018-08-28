Raiders release parking plan for new stadium Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - The new Stadium for the Raiders which is projected to open in 2020 in Las Vegas has released its parking plan and it includes multiple options for parking.

The plan calls for off-site parking at the following four locations:

The Orleans - 3,700 to 4,625 parking spaces.

Arville and Tropicana property - 1,025 - 1,175 parking spaces.

Las Vegas and Arby Ave. property - 2,000 - 2,500 parking spaces.

Las Vegas and Blue Diamond property - 2,900 - 3,625 parking spaces.

These sites would create 9,625 to 11,925 parking spaces off-site. There are another 2,375 - 2,725 stadium parking spaces on-site, bringing the total of spaces to 12,000 to 14,650 spaces available for NFL games or other big events to the 65,000 seat stadium.

Shuttle buses would transport patrons from the off-site parking areas.

Proposed Raiders Parking Plan

The plan notes it does not include more than 25,000 existing parking spaces at nearby businesses where patrons may chose to park or parking at resorts.

It also notes, this is the first stadium to be completely designed in the age of rideshare and it's believed that over time, as patrons turn to Uber and Lyft, the needs for parking spaces will be reduced.

The parking report draft was done by Kimley-Horn and Associates.

This is a developing story. 8 News Now will have more details later.