Southeast Las Vegas valley gets taste of monsoon rains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heavy rain fell Wednesday morning in parts of the southeast valley, and some lightning was been reported.

Arroyo Grande Sports Park in Green Valley had .87 inches of rain. At Lake Mead Parkway and Interstate 515, gauges measured .75 inches, and .63 inches fell at Horizon Ridge near Gibson Road.

A “shaft” of rain falls during a downpour in Henderson on Wednesday in this photo sent to us by viewer Doug Day.

A wash fills up along the highway during a rainstorm in Henderson on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Patrick Walker/KLAS-TV)

A woman uses an umbrella as she walks along Sunset Road near the Galleria mall during a rainstorm in Henderson on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Patrick Walker/KLAS-TV)





Water flows along the edge of a street during a rainstorm in Henderson on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Patrick Walker/KLAS-TV)

A cloudburst over the east valley dumps rain in this photo sent to us by viewer Jesse Dalton, looking east from Interstate 15 and Blue Diamond Road at about 8:30 a.m.

On-and-off rain in the southeast valley. 215/Galleria. Also, it looks like Green Valley is getting hit again, so we’re heading back that way. #8NN #WeatherNow pic.twitter.com/3BUCCbE6yv — Patrick Walker (@PatrickWalker) July 24, 2019

A light rain was still falling in the southeast valley around noon.

Southwest of Las Vegas, flash flood warnings were in effect for Mountain Pass in California and south of Nipton Road as an active storm moves through the area.

Heavy rain will affect Nipton Rd. Heavy rain also expected over Mountain Pass. #cawx pic.twitter.com/zYs6cp1PlT — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 24, 2019

Other measurable rainfall totals included .31 inches at Rainbow Canyon, and about a tenth of an inch at Aliante Parkway at the 215 northern beltway and at Buffalo Drive at Craig Road.