Southeast Las Vegas valley gets taste of monsoon rains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heavy rain fell Wednesday morning in parts of the southeast valley, and some lightning was been reported.
Arroyo Grande Sports Park in Green Valley had .87 inches of rain. At Lake Mead Parkway and Interstate 515, gauges measured .75 inches, and .63 inches fell at Horizon Ridge near Gibson Road.
A light rain was still falling in the southeast valley around noon.
Southwest of Las Vegas, flash flood warnings were in effect for Mountain Pass in California and south of Nipton Road as an active storm moves through the area.
Other measurable rainfall totals included .31 inches at Rainbow Canyon, and about a tenth of an inch at Aliante Parkway at the 215 northern beltway and at Buffalo Drive at Craig Road.