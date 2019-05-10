Rain sets records for Las Vegas valley Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rain sets records in Las Vegas valley prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The heavy rain overnight ended before the morning commute started, but not before setting records for Las Vegas.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds flashed across the valley as the rain poured from the sky.

Rain totals ranged between a half-inch to nearly 1 inch of rain and even more outside of the valley near Boulder City and northwest of town along U.S. 95. Officially, Las Vegas saw record rainfall of .71 inches which brings the annual total to 4.71 for the year.

The Las Vegas valley reached -- and exceeded -- a year's worth of rain by May 10. A normal year would bring 4.19 inches for Las Vegas. There is a chance of more showers and thunderstorms later Friday and into the weekend. This could end up being the 5th wettest May on record.

The Flash Flood Watch was canceled at 5 a.m. Friday, as the heaviest rain ended and flooding was no longer a threat. If this weather system lingers too long, you may have to make indoor plans for Mother's Day because there is a slight chance of showers is forecast.

