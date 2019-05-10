Rain sets records for Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The heavy rain overnight ended before the morning commute started, but not before setting records for Las Vegas.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds flashed across the valley as the rain poured from the sky.
Rain totals ranged between a half-inch to nearly 1 inch of rain and even more outside of the valley near Boulder City and northwest of town along U.S. 95. Officially, Las Vegas saw record rainfall of .71 inches which brings the annual total to 4.71 for the year.
The Las Vegas valley reached -- and exceeded -- a year's worth of rain by May 10. A normal year would bring 4.19 inches for Las Vegas. There is a chance of more showers and thunderstorms later Friday and into the weekend. This could end up being the 5th wettest May on record.
The Flash Flood Watch was canceled at 5 a.m. Friday, as the heaviest rain ended and flooding was no longer a threat. If this weather system lingers too long, you may have to make indoor plans for Mother's Day because there is a slight chance of showers is forecast.
NEW VIDEO: Fire destroys home during lightning storm
New video shows the moment massive flames ravaged a home in a neighborhood in south Las Vegas. The video was captured by neighbor Ana Pina. She said her husband pulled the homeowner from the blaze.
The fire sparked Thursday night as thunder and lightning rumbled across Southern Nevada. Clark County Firefighters could not immediately say if lightning was the blame for the fire on Skipping Stone Lane, near Pebble and Las Vegas Boulevard.
One person inside the house was able to escape without injuries. 8 News NOW spoke with the homeowner's sister-in-law and she said he and his cat are ok.Read the Full Article
Expert tree trimmers prepare workers for possible emergencies that can turn deadly
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- As summer approaches, tree care may be at the top of homeowner's to do list.
"Right now, summer is coming along; it's palm season, a lot of people want to have their palm trees trimmed," said Stephen Quintana, assistant safety coordinator of First Choice Tree Service.
But it's also one of the most dangerous jobs, so local companies are working together to train their workers in the field, while also warning others to be careful.Read the Full Article
President of conservative group at UNLV booted due to racist viral video
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- There is outrage around the Las Vegas valley after a racist video circulated that includes the student leader of a conservative organization on the UNLV's campus circulated around social media.
In the Snapchat video, which was not dated, Riley Grisar, the then president of Turning Point USA, is seen with a woman flashing a white power hand sign. Both are even heard saying, "white power," before the woman drops the F-word and uses a racial slur, which is repeated by the person taking the video, who then flips off the camera. The text on the screen also features the f-word
The video emerged in recent days and has been making its way around the internet and on social media. Grisar has since deleted his social media accounts. 8 News NOW called some phone numbers associated with his family in one instance, a person who answered the phone hung up on Reporter Patrick Walker when he asked for Grisar.Read the Full Article
