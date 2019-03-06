Rainy weather moves into the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS - Rain is falling in neighborhoods around the Las Vegas valley and it is likely to stay wet most of the day.
Rain totals around the valley have varied from a tenth of an inch near McCarran International Airport to more than two inches in the Harris Springs area about midway up Mount Charleston. Lee Canyon is reporting 13 inches of snow. They have closed the upper Sherwood chair and less than half of the trails are open.
NDOT crews have closed SR159 near Red Rock Conservation Area due to water rushing across the roadway. There's been more than one inch of rain in that area. Red Rock scenic loop is also closed.
Click here for a look at the latest radar.
NHP is reporting it has responded to 43 crashes between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m.
A flash flood watch is in effect for western Clark County and southern Nye County.
The rain could linger into Thursday.
@RedRockCynLV runoff entering the giant basin adjacent to @WestCareerTech pic.twitter.com/exJefnOKFs— Regional Flood (@RegionalFlood) March 6, 2019
More Local News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Health officials confirm active case of tuberculosis at Durango High School
Health officials have identified a confirmed case of tuberculosis at Durango High School. The school is working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District to determine which students and staff could have been significantly exposed to TB.
Health Services with the Clark County School District sent the following message to parents Wednesday.
"Parents and Guardians. It has come to our attention that a person at Durango High School has recently been identified as having active tuberculosis (TB). People with the highest risk for TB infection are those who have had close, personal contact with the individual over a period of time. We are currently working with the Southern Nevada Health District as they investigate the situation to determine which students and staff may have been significantly exposed to the active TB case. Parents and guardians will be notified if it is determined that your child needs to be tested for exposure to the TB germ. The safety of our students is a priority at Durango High School and we will work diligently to support the Southern Nevada Health District in their investigation."Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Clark County flu deaths reach 18
Four more people have died over the past few weeks as a result of the flu, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. So, the total number of deaths thus far for this year's flu season is 18.
Here's how the Southern Nevada Health District described the latest victims:
Twelve of the deaths, so far, this year have been in people 50 years or older.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Missing 6-month-old found; baby dropped off at high school
UPDATE at 3:26pm: A missing 6-month-old baby was found safe and sound Wednesday. According to North Las Vegas Police, Atreyu Drewry was dropped off at El Dorado High School around 3 p.m.
North Las Vega Police are still working to gain more details.
----Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW