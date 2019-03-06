Rainy weather moves into the Las Vegas valley Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. prev next

LAS VEGAS - Rain is falling in neighborhoods around the Las Vegas valley and it is likely to stay wet most of the day.

Rain totals around the valley have varied from a tenth of an inch near McCarran International Airport to more than two inches in the Harris Springs area about midway up Mount Charleston. Lee Canyon is reporting 13 inches of snow. They have closed the upper Sherwood chair and less than half of the trails are open.

NDOT crews have closed SR159 near Red Rock Conservation Area due to water rushing across the roadway. There's been more than one inch of rain in that area. Red Rock scenic loop is also closed.

NHP is reporting it has responded to 43 crashes between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect for western Clark County and southern Nye County.

The rain could linger into Thursday.