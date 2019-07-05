Red Rock fireworks show rescheduled for Saturday night

Red Rock Resorts says the fireworks show that was scrapped at the last minute on July 4th is rescheduled for Saturday night.

According to Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, the rescheduled show is set for Saturday, July 6th at 9:00 p.m.

The last-minute cancellation upset a lot of people.

For all those people who packed into Red Rock eager to watch a beautiful show, the announcement came too late.

“I always look forward to a nice firework show on Fourth of July,” said Clay Hansen, who was visiting from Michigan. “All around, it was a bad experience. Big failure.”

“The did the countdown … 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, all the way down to zero,” Hansen said. “Ten minues later the music cut. Five minutes later they announced, ‘Sorry, no permit.’ It got canceled.”

The fireworks vendor, Fireworks by Grucci, took responsibility for Thursday’s cancellation in a statement released Friday:

“Fireworks by Grucci has a long-standing creative relationship with Station Casinos, and we must accept responsibility for the regrettable cancellation of last night’s fireworks show at Red Rock Casino Resort Spa. The cancellation by Station Casinos was the right decision in our view because it had to do with obtaining safety certifications from local Fire authorities. The late notice for the cancellation is our responsibility and we apologize to Station Casinos, their guests and the entire Southern Nevada community. We promise to more than make up for the cancellation by staging an unforgettable performance tomorrow evening. We highly value our long-standing relationship with Station Casinos and the entire Las Vegas community and are sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment the cancellation has caused.”

Statement from Red Rock Resorts:

“Red Rock Casino Resort Spa is pleased to announce that we have rescheduled our fireworks show for Saturday, July 6th at 9:00 p.m. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience relating to the rescheduling of this event. We know that our long-standing partner, Fireworks by Grucci, will put on an unforgettable performance tomorrow, and encourage you to attend.”