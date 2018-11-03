Red Rock Pro Open back in Las Vegas

Local News

LAS VEGAS - The Red Rock Pro Open is returning to Summerlin for the 10th annual tournament at the Red Rock Country Club. 

The event is a chance for locals to catch a world-class level of women's tennis here in town. The tournament will take place November 4-11 with $80,000 in total prize money at stake. In addition to top-notch tennis, there is a free Kids Day event on Sunday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. where kids will be able to play with the pros. 

Tickets are just $5 for main draw matches during the week, $10 on Friday for quarterfinal singles and doubles semifinals, $15 on Saturday for singles semifinals and $20 on Championship Sunday. Passes for the whole week are just $40 and can be purchased online.

This evening, 8 News Now Anchor Brian Loftus sat down with professional tennis player Maria Mateas and Tournament Director Mike Copenhaver to talk tennis.

