ReLeaf Dispensary to launch cannabis beer Video

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas continues to be innovative with it comes to marijuana. On Thursday, a local dispensary will be the first in the world to debut a new product aimed at craft beer connoisseurs.

You can find the beer at ReLeaf Dispensary at Paradise Road and Sahara Avenue. ReLeaf Dispensary is the launch partner with southern California-based Two Roots Brewing Company, which is the first beer maker to come to market with a marijuana-infused beer.

The beer is brewed like any other craft beer, it's alcohol-free. It's run through a de-alcoholization process to remove the alcohol, but leave everything else behind.

The beer is trucked to Las Vegas where the marijuana chemicals are infused into the brew.

The result: A golden IPA.

"The experience is the same bell curve as beer consumption, so we're micro serving these products at 2.5-5 milligrams per can, versus some other edibles that are upwards of a hundred milligrams, so the whole intent of this product is to have multiple servings in one sitting, so it's truly a social product," Kevin Love of Two Roots said.

"It's the kind of thing where, if you want an edible, this is one form to do it, and ultimately, if we had a pot lounge, you could have it on tap," said State Sen. Tick Segerblom, (D-Las Vegas).

The brewer says it takes 5-7 minutes to feel the effects of the craft canna-beer, and the high lingers for about an hour and a half.

The goal is to replicate the experience of cracking open a few cans with your friends, but with a different effect.

One more big promise from the brewer is that people who consume it will not have a hangover in the morning.