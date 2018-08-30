Remembering Michael Jackson Las Vegas legacy on his 60th birthday Video

LAS VEGAS - There is a big birthday bash being held at Mandalay Bay in honor of Michael Jackson Wednesday night. It is the late "King of Pop's" 60th birthday.

Before Jackson's death in 2009, the "Beat It" singer had a high profile life in Las Vegas. But now, his legacy lives on on stages around the Strip.

The Cirque Du Soleil show, "Michael Jackson One," pays tribute to the musical icon.

Jackson's history with the city began before his solo career.

"He was very much a part of this city," said Oscar Goodman, the former Mayor of Las Vegas.

From performing with the Jackson 5 on the Strip to celebrating his 16th birthday in the city: The "Thriller" star's roots in Las Vegas run deep.

"People identify, I think, when you ask about Michael Jackson," said Goodman. "They don't think about Los Angeles or other places. They think of him being a Las Vegan."

Goodman recalls his time with Jackson,

"He was a smart fella," Goodman said. "His demeanor was actually very quiet; spoke with that high squeaky voice, almost in a whisper, but very nice."

Jackson frequently visited the town during his career. In October 2003, Goodman gave him a key to the city.

"When somebody got a key to the city we're really giving them a piece of our heart; a piece of the community and he accepted it as such," Goodman said.

But a month later, Scandal ensued when Jackson faced child molestation charges. Jackson flew to Santa Barbara from Las Vegas for booking. After posting bail, the singer created a media circus when he returned to Las Vega hours later.

His motorcade snaked through the streets.

Jackson, at times, interacted with fans approaching his car.

"He was that kind of person, always a nice kind word, never too busy for anybody," Goodman said.

Following his acquittal, Jackson traveled the world, but he always returned to Las Vegas, even renting a home, now named the "Thriller Villa," just northwest of the strip.

"I miss him. You miss these great entertainers," said Goodman.

"When they pass and they're here in Las Vegas, it's losing a piece of what makes Las Vegas the great place that it is."

The birthday celebration Wednesday night will feature celebrities as well as Jackson's family, including his children.

