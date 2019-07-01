Report: Boyfriend was at party with girlfriend before allegedly shooting, killing her

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 18-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend was at a party with her before allegedly shooting her, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Henderson Police says one witness saw Hadley with the black handgun allegedly used to kill 19-year-old Amelia Claypool at the party. There is also a Snapchat video that shows Hadley with the firearm, the report said.

Homicide detectives learned Noah Hadley, Amelia Claypool, and 21-year-old Tristan Jacobs spent some time together in Tristan’s truck right before the shooting. When they got out of the vehicle Jacobs turned around to urinate on a tire, and that’s when he heard the single gunshot ring out.

The report said Claypool could also be heard yelling out “Noah.” When Tristan rushed to the other side of the truck, he told officers he saw Claypool on the ground with a gunshot wound. Hadley was holding the gun.

The report said Hadley hid the gun in Jacobs’ truck before it was turned over to police.

Hadley was arrested on one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.