Report: Child suffered severe injuries prior to death

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - A 1-year-old boy who died after he was transported to the hospital had multiple abusive injuries, including a broken rib, and blunt force injuries to his liver, kidney and brain, according to the arrest report of a man charged with murder in this case.

Robert Smith is facing 1st degree murder and two counts of child abuse and neglect.

Jaiden Michael Stewart died on Oct. 9 shortly after arriving at Sunrise hospital. His two siblings also suffered abuse, according to the report.

After a medical exam, one child was found to have a brain bleed and liver laceration and admitted to the hospital for treatment. The other child told police that Robert had hit her in the neck, head and tummy, in the past.

Brianna Brown, the mother of the children, was also arrested and is facing two counts of child abuse and neglect.

The two lived together at an apartment complex in the 700 block of E. Twain Avenue near Swenson Street and at Smith would watch the children when Brown would work. On the morning Jaiden Stewart died, Brown was running errands with her other children.

A neighbor also reported to police they had heard arguments from the apartment and the sound of children being hit.

According to the arrest report, police described Smith as confrontational during the interview with investigators, especially when they asked about specific information.

Officers had responded to home on Sept. 19 for an alleged domestic disturbance. When police arrived, both denied there was an issue.

CPS took Brown's other children into its care.