Report: Dad gave teen $20, told him to leave after he found mom bludgeoned

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The man accused of bludgeoning his wife to death with a baseball bat gave his son $20 and told him to leave the apartment when his son discovered what he did. That was just one of the details mentioned in an arrest report released to 8 News NOW on Wednesday.

The report said, when the teen came home from school his father, 37-year-old Slobodan Miljus, had blood on his face when he opened the door. When the teen asked about his mother, Slobodan told him not to go to his mother’s room, but the teen didn’t listen, and that is when he discovered her lying on the bed bleeding from her head.

The domestic incident that turned into a homicide occurred on May 17 at an apartment complex in the 9500 block of W. Sahara Avenue near W. Sahara Avenue and W. Fort Apache Road.

The report said the teen left the home and went to a gas station up the road and called 9-1-1. The 14-year-old told dispatchers that his father had bludgeoned his mother with a baseball bat.

When officers arrived at the home no one answered the door, so officers took a screen off the window and entered the apartment, and that’s when they found 31-year-old Zvjezdana Bencun suffering from a head injury.

Police said Miljus was sitting on the bed next to her. He was covered in blood, but he wasn’t hurt. The aluminum bat was also found in the home.

Miljus was arrested, and when officers interviewed him he said, “she wanted it, she got it; I killed her,” the report said. Miljus went on to tell detectives that his wife of 17 years had been cheating on him for about 8 years.

The report said he told Metro Police he tried to reason with her, especially over the last 8 months after she involved her father, but she did not listen. Miljus said he reached his boiling point and even spent the day before on the phone with his brother telling him about the issues. The brother tried to talk him out of killing his wife, but Miljus said his mind was made up, the report said.

On the day Miljus allegedly killed his wife, which was May 17, the report said he tried to hug her and tell her he loved her, but she pushed him away. Miljus said that was the last straw, so once he got his two sons off to school, he went to Walmart and bought an aluminum bat, a kitchen knife set and some duct tape.

Then he drove to a Mexican Market and bought some Gray Goose Vodka and Red Bull, which he drank as he drove home. He said he then took the bat and struck his wife in the head three times as she slept in the bed. He then took one of the knives he purchased and sat on the bed next to her with the intent of taking his own life, but he just couldn’t do it.

Police eventually arrived and took him into custody. Miljus is charged with 1st Degree Murder.