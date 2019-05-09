Report details Metro officer's alleged lewdness, child abuse against boys Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. prev next

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) -- An arrest report released Thursday details incidents involving a Metro Police officer arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with children. On May 2, Henderson Police said it received information regarding allegations of lewdness against 27-year-old Matthew Terry. He's accused of doing the act against a child under the age of 14.

The arrest report says Terry faces the following charges:

Lewdness with a child less than 14

Attempted lewdness with a child less than 14

Child abuse or neglect

Luring of a child

The first allegation against Terry was revealed in August 2017 by another employee of Metro Police. The woman is said to be Terry's cousin, according to the Henderson Police report.

The report said the woman told officers Terry had "strange behavior" in his relationship with younger boys. She said, he has young boys around him, but that his relationship is "not that of a fatherly role," the report said.

Terry is an assistant coach of for the Henderson Flag Football League.

The cousin told police that she once saw Terry with a boy, but he didn't tell her why they were together. The report said, she told officers the boy "Didn't say anything without looking at Matthew first, and Matthew would answer for him."

In April 2019, the report said another LVMPD employee told officers about "suspicious behavior" involving Matthew and young boys. The report said Terry was observed tackling boys and tickling them playfully and to those who witnessed it, it was done in a manner that caused concern and led people to believe that Terry was doing it in a "sexual manner."

On April 19, Henderson Police interviewed two boys. One boy said, "I don't like Matt; Matt is a jerk." The boy also said Matthew Terry was very abusive and controlling and would push him, screaming at him, and spit on him, the report said.

The report said one of the boys sad one time Terry screamed and slammed a kid onto a couch. The boy said Terry was screaming "I'll kill you." While another kid told officers there were times that Terry asked him to sleep with him when he was at Terry's house.

The report said one time when Terry was on a trip with the kids in San Diego, Terry asked the two boys police spoke with to shower with him.

After more investigation and digging, Matthew Terry was arrested and his phone was seized on May 7 as evidence.