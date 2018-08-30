Report: Driver involved in deadly crash thought it was 8 p.m., not 2:45 a.m.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - The driver facing DUI charges for a deadly crash that claimed two lives told police he thought it was around 8 p.m. when it was actually 2:45 a.m., according to his arrest report.

New Mexico resident Antonio Romualdo-Macedo, 39, was arrested following the crash on I-11 on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

His car left its lane and hit a Honda that was parked on the side of the highway. An NHP trooper who responded to the scene observed two people inside the Honda who had died. A third person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the report, Romualdo-Macedo told the NHP trooper that he had only two beers three hours earlier, but the trooper noticed his eyes were bloodshot and watery and he could smell an "intoxicating beverage coming from his breath and body." When asked what time it was? Romualdo-Macedo replied it was around 8 or 9 p.m. when it was actually 2:45 a.m.

Romualdo-Macedo also had a small child in the car in a child seat. While the child seat was secured to the rear seat, the child seat itself had no restraints to secure the child, the report said. The child was not injured. Romualdo-Macedo is also facing charges of child endangerment.

The report said Romualdo-Macedo failed the field sobriety test. His blood was drawn for further testing.

Romualdo-Macedo appeared in court on Thursday and is being held in jail on a $300,000 bail.