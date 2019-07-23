Report: Man argued with girlfriend all day before allegedly shooting, killing her

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An arrest report released Monday revealed a woman had been arguing with her boyfriend all day before he allegedly shot and killed her with a shotgun.

Everything unfolded on July 15 when Metro Police were called to an apartment complex located in the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road near Martin Luther King Boulevard to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 24-year-old Savannah Milner suffering from a gunshot wound.

The report said, initially Clifford, who initially gave officers a fake name when he told them it was Daniel Carsen, told police that he and Milner argued all day and that after he walked out the apartment she killed herself.

However, after detectives did some digging, and it was discovered that the way Milner’s body was on the ground, the fact that some of the shotgun rounds were loaded with a foreign substance, the deepness of the wound to her tracheal, along with evidence of cleanup, there was no way that Milner could have killed herself.

Police said based on the evidence in the case, Clifford appears to have been the person responsible for Milner’s death. Clifford was booked on one count of open murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.