Report: Mother admits to backhanding toddler before death Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Aisha Thomas, a 29-year-old woman charged with open murder for the death of 3-year-old admitted to backhanding the child before her death, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 23. Metro Police said Thomas called 9-1-1 at around 8:51 p.m. to report that her daughter was missing.

She told officers she lost sight of the child while walking to a nearby grocery store.

When officers met the mother at the home, they searched the apartment because they thought the child may have been still inside. But, while searching one of the closets, one of the officers noticed a wet, moldy smell coming from a black duffle bag.

Inside the duffle bag was a white trash bag, and when officers looked inside, they discovered little Dejah who was not breathing and cold to the touch, the arrest report said. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

When asked about the gruesome discovery, Thomas repeated her initial story about the child missing to police. However, once she was taken to LVMPD’s headquarters for a second interview, she told detectives that she backhanded Dejah when she discovered the child had peed her pants, the report said.

It happened early that morning around 2 a.m.

Police said Thomas told homicide detectives that Thomas told them the child fell to the ground and would not stop crying, so she tried to quiet and calm the child by giving her water, the report said.

Then she left the apartment for approximately 10 minutes to walk to a convenient store, but when she returned she found the child in the bedroom, wrapped in a blanket, but she wasn’t breathing.

The report said, Thomas panicked, so she wrapped the child in multiple trash bags before putting her inside a duffle bag in the closet.

Metro Police said Thomas admitted to wrapping Deja in the trash bags to conceal the smell.

Thomas was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder.

8 News NOW learned Monday that there was a prior case filed against Thomas with the Clark County Department of Family Services.

CCDFS said that it had one prior report for the child and her family on June 12, 2017. The report alleged abuse and neglect due to unsuccessful attempts to make contact with the family and insufficient information available to support the allegations, the allegations were unsubstantiated, and the case was closed.

CCDFS said it opened a case for investigation and family assessment. In the report, CCDFS said it would, as deemed appropriate, provide child welfare services, make referrals for child welfare services, and/or take action concerning the welfare and safety of relevant members of the child’s family or household.

Thomas was formally charged with murder by the Clark County District Attorney on Tuesday morning.