Report: Security guard shot man, returned to his rounds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former security guard accused of shooting to death a man at a shopping center told police the man walked toward him aggressively and that’s why he shot him.

According to the arrest report, Brian Love, 26, didn’t explain to police why he never reported the shooting and continued with his rounds.

Love, who worked for SOS Security, is accused of shooting 27-year-old Max Garcia on Saturday, June 29 around 12:45 a.m. Because the shooting wasn’t reported, Garcia’s body was not discovered until around 8 a.m.

The arrest report says surveillance video shows Love approaching Garcia, who was sleeping on the sidewalk in front of a business, and talking to him. Love then walks back toward his vehicle and fires one gunshot into the air. Garcia gets up and begins walking toward Love and Love opens fire, shooting Garcia as many as 15 times.

The video then shows Love leaving the parking lot. Police were able to track Love by using the surveillance video to identify his vehicle and eventually him.

During an interview with police, Love said he did not see if Garcia had a weapon and he admitted to not calling 911 or his supervisor to report the shooting, the report said.