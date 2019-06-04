Report: Suspect accused of killing father was expecting to inherit house & insurance policies

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police say family members tipped them off to interview Michael Jamerson, Jr. – the man accused of killing his own father on May 14.

According to the arrest report, Jamerson Jr. broke into his father’s house and waited in a room that did not have motion sensors. Police say when Jamerson Sr.’s 12-year-old son turned off the alarm, Jamerson Jr. made his way to the garage and waited for his father to come out. Officers tell 8 News NOW that’s when Jamerson Jr. shot his father in the head.

Also in the report, police were tipped off by family members to look into the possibility of the victim’s older son as a suspect. They claimed Jamerson Jr. was expecting to inherit his father’s house, as well as multiple life insurance policies. The detective says he also found a case from several years ago when Jamerson Sr. was arrested for child abuse for battering Jamerson Jr.

During the investigation, police say Jamerson Jr. consented to a forensic download of his cell phone. That revealed internet searches for phrases like: “how do you find out you’re a suspect in a murder” and “how police interrogate murder suspects.” The detective in the case says these searches were conducted after he set up a meeting with Jamerson Jr.

After Metro’s firearms lab determined Jamerson Jr.’s gun matched the bullet casings found at the scene of the murder, the suspect was taken into custody and booked on burglary and murder charges.