Republicans and Democrats nearly even in early voting for statewide races

LAS VEGAS - Early voting has been going on for about nine days now, but voting is still very close statewide and in many races down the ticket. Although more than 373,000 votes had been cast as of Sunday -- fewer than 12,000 votes separate Democrats from Republicans in Nevada.

In Nevada, Democrats outnumber Republicans by almost 75,000 voters, but you wouldn't know that from looking at the early voting, mail and absentee ballots because Republicans and Democrats are nearly even in statewide voting and in one key county in the state.

As of Monday morning, just 11,196 more Democrats than Republicans had cast their early vote, which means those statewide races are probably going to be very close.

Politics NOW Co-host Steve Sebelius has been crunching the early voting numbers.

