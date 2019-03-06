Residents attribute burglary decline to neighborhood watch groups Residents attribute burglary decline to neighborhood watch groups prev next

LAS VEGAS - On the first Tuesday of every month, residents fill a meeting room in Metro's Spring Valley Area Command station.

On Tuesday night, burglaries were the topic of discussion.

According to Metro, burglaries within the Spring Valley Area Command are down 27.5 percent, compared to the same time last year.

Resident Warren Mathwig attributes the crime decrease to neighborhood watch groups. He and his neighbors formed theirs almost exactly one year ago.

"Neighborhood Watch is probably the best thing you can do as far as your own safety," Mathwig explained. "If they'd had a neighborhood watch when I first moved into my neighborhood, We'd have a lot less crime than we have now. We just started it a year ago and we see improvements already. We're pretty happy with it."

Almost exactly one year ago to date, 8 News NOW interviewed Spence Fisher, who lives within the Spring Valley Area Command. Criminals were breaking into homes and cars in his neighborhood.

"There's no doubt that they're just going around, trying to blend in and going from house to house, checking cars," Fisher said.

One year later, while crime is still around, numbers are down. Some of the homeowners within the Spring Valley Area Command proudly attribute the decrease to their neighborhood watch groups.

"You don't feel alone now, you got neighbors all around you that are on the same page," Mathwig said."We've all made a good connection with Metro here and boy, once we call them, they respond."

