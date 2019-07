LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- There's three and a half weeks left until the start of the new school year, and the Clark County School District is still trying to figure out how to fix the $35 million budget shortfall. In an effort to balance the budget Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara attended a round Table discussion with teachers to go over options that will save the district money.

The talks Thursday not only focused on the budget, but they also addressed the dean dilemma. It was just last month when numerous parents, teachers, and other school staff went into an uproar of Jara's decision to eliminate the dean positions. The slice of 170 dean spots was suppose to save the district $17 million, and that money was expected to go toward school safety and teacher raises.