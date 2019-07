LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Communities in southern California are now on the road to recovery Sunday after being hit hard by a massive earthquake on Friday.

Ridgecrest residents are receiving good news from first responders and firefighters. The towns police chief says there are damage assessments being conducted with water systems inspections and all roads in good condition.

8 News Now reporter Orko Manna has the story from Ridgecrest, California.