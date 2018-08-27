Road rage incident snarls traffic for hours on I-15

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - One person is in custody and facing charges following what the Nevada Highway Patrol is calling a case of road rage that snarled traffic on I-15 for hours.

The incident started around 11 a.m. on I-15 Southbound near Charleston.

According to NHP, the driver of a dark gray GMC Yukon was in the travel lane and cut in front of a silver Subaru. The men driving both vehicles began yelling at each other. The driver of the Subaru fired three shots at the the Yukon, striking it. That driver then rammed the Subaru. The driver of the Subaru left his car and ordered the other driver out of his vehicle at gunpoint and took his cell phone away from him.

It was at that time an NHP trooper arrived on the scene and took the Subaru driver into custody. That driver is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, firing a weapon into an occupied structure or vehicle and armed robbery charges (for taking the phone).

It was nearly 3 p.m. before the vehicles were cleared from the area.