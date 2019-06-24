Road upgrades to Eastern Ave. from U.S. 95 to North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eastern Avenue is about to get a major $3 million renovation for safety and mobility.

The Nevada Department of Transportation begins the improvements Monday morning on Eastern from U.S. 95 all the way to North Las Vegas. The project calls for new sidewalks, better lighting, and pedestrian crosswalks. There will also be bicycle lanes added and higher medians.

According to NDOT, there were more than 1,200 crashes along the corridor during a five year period between 2009 and 2014.

As for construction, drivers will see road work on weekdays between 6:00am to 4:00pm. Work will start at Eastern and Bonanza with crews moving northbound.

The renovations are expected to be finished by December.