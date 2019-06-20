Intruder shoots homeowner near Lake Mead and Burkholder

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near E. Lake Mead Parkway and Burkholder Boulevard.

According to police, around 4:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of a burglary that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 100 block of Ivy Street.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital to be treated for his injuries and listed as stable.

The shooting suspect remains at-large, according to police.

The nature of his injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story.