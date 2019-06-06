ROGUE RESCUE: Helicopter rescuing injured woman spins wildly out of control

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Phoenix Fire Department rescued an injured hiker from Piestewa Peak on Tuesday morning. The 74-year-old woman had to be flown off the mountain by rescue crews in a stokes basket. But things took a dramatic turn when the helicopter went rogue causing the stokes basket to spin out of control.

The dizzying rescue of the injured hiker was captured on video. Phoenix Police Air Support chief pilot Paul Apolinar told CBS News a line used to prevent the spinning didn’t function properly.

“We were doing a rescue, a hoist rescue, we do a lot of them, it was a normal rescue,” he said. “Sometimes when we bring the helicopter up from the ground, it will start to spin, so we have a line attached to the basket to help prevent that. Today, it didn’t.”

Fire officials say the woman was taken to a trauma center for evaluation after she was removed from the mountain. There is no word on what kind of injuries the hiker suffered or what condition she is in at this time.