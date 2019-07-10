Route 91 Strong funds going to Vegas Strong Resiliency Center delayed; 1 October survivors say they feel misled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Survivors of the deadly 1 October shooting who were hoping to get a break, may have to wait even longer to get paid. Two weeks ago, 8 News Now reported that Route 91 Strong, a non-profit organization that supports survivors, plans to give the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center their remaining funds. But that process has since been delayed.

When it gets the money, the Las Vegas Resiliency Center said it plans to give survivors up to $500, twice in any 12 consecutive months period, up to four times in their lifetime.

Li Shey Johnson is one of many survivors dealing with the aftermath, including the financial ramifications, of the mass shooting. She has undergone several surgeries since 2017 on her shoulder and her ankle. She was trampled at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“So, at this time I’m learning how to walk again,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, she spends most of her time healing on her couch.

The money donated to the victims after 1 October occurred has gone to several places, including the Las Vegas Victim’s Fund, which is comprised of the Direct Impact Fund, the National Compassion Fund, and the GoFundMe page.

The money was given to victim’s families and some survivors earlier this year, but Route 91 Strong has given more than $220,000 in financial assistance solely to survivors. The remaining money is supposed to go to the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, but, they don’t have it yet, which has left some survivors wondering what’s going on.

“How can you say you’re going to help someone with funds that you do not have,” Johnson asked?

According to the Route 91 Strong website, the group is distributing funds to a final group of survivors in their queue and whatever is left will go to the Las Vegas Resiliency Center.

The delay is causing people like Johnson to feel misled.

“What do we believe now? You don’t think we’ve gone through enough,” she asked.

When asked how long the process would take, Route 91 Strong organizers said it hoped to have the funds transferred within the next week.