Safety experts warn about the dangers of fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 4th of July holiday is coming up, and many will be out celebrating with fireworks.

Safe-N-Sane fireworks go on sale Friday, June 28 until Thursday, July 4.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission released a demonstration video showcasing how quickly things can go wrong when fireworks aren’t handled properly. New data reveals over 9,000 fireworks-related injuries were treated at emergency rooms in 2018.

Sometimes safe fireworks can also be dangerous. Experts say more than half of injuries in small children are caused by sparklers.

We’re seeing these injuries in children under five. Now children of those age, they explore the environment about them by touch and feel. So even if a nearby adult is the one holding the sparkler, all it takes is that split second for the toddler to reach out towards that shiny, alluring flame, and it’s all over. Dr. Sarah Combs, ER Doctor at Children’s National

If you are caught using illegal fireworks here in the valley, you can face up to a $1,000 fine plus disposal fees. In the City of Las Vegas, the first offense is $250, the second offense is $500.