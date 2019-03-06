School allows teens to work on college credits while attending high school Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. School allows teens to work on college credits while attending high school prev next

LAS VEGAS - Operating under a dual-credit model, Nevada State High School allows juniors and seniors to complete high school while receiving credits towards college.

And now they're on their way to opening a fifth location called the Sunrise Campus on Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

"I'm hoping to be the first who graduates from college," said Damiana Torrez, senior student.

There are many high school students hoping to go to college but sometimes the students don't have the guidance or financial means. But there is help and that help is growing with Nevada State High School.

"As a regular high school student, they want to get you prepared for college but it's mostly getting past the first day and then the day after that," said junior student Cameron Green. "With this school they want you to be able to get jobs have a good career."

Nevada State High School was founded in 2004. Since then the school has grown to four campuses. Chief Operations Officer Doctor John Hawk says they needed to open a fifth.

"We're solving a problem and that is kids exist in the traditional normal school not being college ready. They go into college having to take remedial classes. We're actually taking those remedial classes as a real college experience through our program," Hawk said.

The school's goal is to support students in a college envirnoment with personal, social, and academic skills to advance students success.

"I know there's a large group of people in traditional high schools that struggle to have people around them that have the same goals as them and this school will help with that. It will push you," Torrez said.

"The teacher is able to pay more attention to you and actually help you instead of just worrying about the whole class," Green said.

And that help let juniors and seniors take college classes at CSN, Nevada State College, Great Basin and UNLV twice a week for free.

Hawk said about 30 percent of the kids who return to the school for a second year do it to get an associate's degree, however another 10 percent have enough credits to get an associate's degree but choose to start pursing a four-year college degree.

Right now the new Sunrise Campus serves 35 students but has the capacity to serve 200 students.

For information on the program, you can go to Nevada State High School's website or call them to tour a campus.