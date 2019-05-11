Tiki Barber, Chris Long talk Virginia title win WEB Extra: Cavaliers Alums Respond to National Title Game Win prev next

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- De'Andre Hunter scored a game-high 27 points and Virginia claimed its first NCAA championship in men's basketball by downing Texas Tech, 85-77 in overtime. The sophomore made the game-tying 3 with 12.1 seconds left in regulation then nailed another with 2:07 left in the extra period to give the Cavaliers the lead for good.

Kyle Guy scored 14 of his 24 points after intermission for the Cavaliers, who blew 10-point leads midway through the first half and again late in the second.

Jermaine Ferrell got reaction from former UVA athletes Tiki Barber and Chris Long. He also got reaction from college basketball analysts Bill Raftery and Grant Hill on Virginia's historic win. You can click on the video above for their post-game thoughts.