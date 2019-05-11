Tiki Barber, Chris Long talk Virginia title win
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- De'Andre Hunter scored a game-high 27 points and Virginia claimed its first NCAA championship in men's basketball by downing Texas Tech, 85-77 in overtime. The sophomore made the game-tying 3 with 12.1 seconds left in regulation then nailed another with 2:07 left in the extra period to give the Cavaliers the lead for good.
Kyle Guy scored 14 of his 24 points after intermission for the Cavaliers, who blew 10-point leads midway through the first half and again late in the second.
Jermaine Ferrell got reaction from former UVA athletes Tiki Barber and Chris Long. He also got reaction from college basketball analysts Bill Raftery and Grant Hill on Virginia's historic win. You can click on the video above for their post-game thoughts.
I-Team: Man loses life savings in escrow scam
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Imagine wiring money to what you think is a title company to buy a home or property and suddenly it's gone. It's a new scam which the FBI is now warning consumers about.
"They asked me to wire the money," Yves Ghiai said. "I wired the money."
It was more than $168,000 to seal the deal.Read the Full Article
Family of 11-year-old girl killed in Nov. shooting suing HOA, management company
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Court records indicate the family of 11-year-old Angelina Erives, shot and killed in her North Las Vegas home 6 months ago, is suing the HOA along with the owners of the property next door. Police and the lawyer says the neighbor’s home was the intended target of the deadly shooting.
Police say a 2017 silver Nissan Altima containing several suspects fired gunshots into a residence on 6700 Courtney Michelle Street around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2018. Angie was shot while she was in the kitchen of her home located near the intersection of E. Deer Springs Way and N. Lawrence Street.
Angie was taken to University Medical Center where she later died, police said.Read the Full Article
Intersection to get traffic light where boy was killed
The intersection where 12-year-old Jonny Smith was struck and killed by a car will get a traffic light, according to Clark County officials.
A traffic study showed the intersection of Fort Apache Road and Arby Avenue, near Faiss Middle School, in southwest Las Vegas warrants having a light.
(Jonny Smith is pictured in the middle.)Read the Full Article
