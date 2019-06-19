School employee resigns following arrest for alleged lewdness with student

Clark County School District Police Department obtained a warrant on May 10, 2019, for the arrest of 51-year-old Sonia Garcia on one count of open and gross lewdness for inappropriate contact with a student.

Garcia turned herself in May 15, 2019. The arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at Ed W. Clark High School in Dec. 2018.

Garcia was placed on indefinite suspension in December 2018, per the negotiated terms with her bargaining unit. She resigned on May 14, 2019.

Garcia had been working as an office specialist since December 2014.