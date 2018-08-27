Local News

Security for stadiums, malls get US approval. But not hotels

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 01:01 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 01:01 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - Stadiums, corporate buildings and other facilities that draw crowds have strengthened their security since 9/11 and earned U.S. protections if their efforts fail to prevent a terrorist attack and they are sued.

But hotels, including Las Vegas' world-famous casino-resorts, have not received the same safeguards. A publicly available database of all federally approved technologies does not list hospitality companies.

An expert says the constant flow of people may pose a challenge.

Four of the largest casino operators in Las Vegas would not tell The Associated Press whether they have sought them.

The law is now at the center of a legal battle after MGM Resorts International invoked it to sue hundreds of victims of the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history to avoid paying out for lawsuits.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected