SEMA show features latest in car customization

LAS VEGAS - SEMA or Specialty Equipment Market Association is considered one of the most popular car customization trade shows in the world.

It's back in Las Vegas with more than 160,000 people at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

A part of the trade show that is open to the public is where you can jump into a 3-wheeled car - the Polaris Slingshot and go out on a joyride.

"This is a blast. We’re giving joyrides all week out here in the 2019 Slingshot, really showing off what it’s capable of right? We have some cool obstacles set up on the course. We’ll be sliding around about four or five laps," said driver Connor Bloum, professional driver.

From the most breathtaking customized cars on displa to seemingly classic ones, like a 1967 Camaro with a modern engine and Corvette C-6 suspension.

"You get the look of a 67 Camaro so you get that classic look but all the modern ride and technology," said Mike Spagnola, vp, SEMA oem & product development.

The trade show brings more than 2,400 exhibitors with the latest products to customize cars.

Miles Hubbard is creative director for Katzkin Automotive Leather.

"A lot of people don’t like cookie cutter cars anymore, cookie cutter phone cases, cookie cutter anything," he said.

While the trade show is not open to the general public, two events are on Friday.

At 4 p.m., it's free to watch roughly 1,200 cars parade out of the convention center. An hour before that at 3 p.m. SEMA Ignited opens its doors.

SEMA Ignited is the official after-party that’s also open to the public for a charge of $20.

The SEMA show ends on Friday, Nov. 2. However the rest of the week, expect a lot of traffic in the area, especially on Friday for SEMA Ignited. Swenson Street will be closed between Sierra Vista and Desert Inn.

