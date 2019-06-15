Breaking News
Sen. Kamala Harris appears with protesting McDonald's workers in Vegas

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris marched with protesting McDonald’s employees Friday in Las Vegas as the workers called for a $15 minimum wage and better working conditions.

Harris is the latest presidential candidate to appear with workers of the fast-food franchise as they rally around the country demanding higher pay and the right to a union.

As temperatures approached triple digits Friday afternoon, the California senator chanted and helped carry a large banner as she, fast food workers and other activists marched through the parking lot of a McDonald’s just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Harris earlier Friday toured a law clinic at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas that helps immigrants with deportation proceedings and other legal matters.

