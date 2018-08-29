UPDATE: Fatal crash on Mojave Road at Desert Inn
LAS VEGAS - UPDATE: One person is dead following a crash on Mojave Road at Desert Inn, according to Metro Police.
A driver died after crashing into a dumpster.
The crash was reported at 2:19 p.m.
More Stories
-
The two hours leading up to Saturday's deadly police shooting in…
-
Clark County School Police are investigating a fight that occurred on…
-
Nevada Highway Patrol released more on the road rage incident that…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.