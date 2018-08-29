Local News

UPDATE: Fatal crash on Mojave Road at Desert Inn

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 02:46 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 04:06 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - UPDATE: One person is dead following a crash on Mojave Road at Desert Inn, according to Metro Police.

A driver died after crashing into a dumpster.

The crash was reported at 2:19 p.m.

 

 

